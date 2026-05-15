AMMAN —The Department of Statistics (DoS) on Thursday issued its monthly report on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), showing that inflation stood at 2.49 per cent in April 2026 compared with the same month last year, and at 0.70 per cent compared with March 2026.

Cumulative inflation during the first four months of 2026 reached 1.65 per cent, compared with 1.97 per cent during the same period in 2025, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

According to the report, the rise in the CPI for April 2026, compared with April 2025, was mainly driven by increases in the prices of personal belongings by 23.64 per cent, oils and fats by 15.26 per cent, and vegetables, legumes and canned goods by 7.40 per cent.

Other contributors to the increase include tea, coffee and cocoa by 7.25 per cent, and spices, and food enhancers and other food items by 4.71 per cent.

Prices of household appliances dropped by 2.95 per cent, beverages and refreshments by 2.09 per cent, fruits and nuts by 1.53 per cent, and housing maintenance services by 1.09 per cent.

Comparing the cumulative CPI for the first four months of 2026 with the same period last year, the report showed that prices of personal belongings increased by 34.06 per cent, and oils and fats by 14.39 per cent.

Also, the prices of tea, coffee and cocoa went up by 10.74 per cent, vegetables, legumes and canned goods by 4.73 per cent, and tobacco and cigarettes by 3.99 per cent.

On the other hand, prices of meat and poultry, household appliances, fuel and lighting, and beverages and refreshments declined by 4.85 per cent, 3.04 per cent, 1.11 per cent and 1.11 per cent, respectively, according to the DoS report.

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