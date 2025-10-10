AMMAN — The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a key measure of inflation, recorded an increase of 1.85 per cent during the first nine months of 2025, compared with the same period in 2024, the Department of Statistics (DoS) said on Thursday.

In its monthly report, DoS said that inflation rose by 1.74 per cent in September compared with the same month of 2024, and by a slight 0.10 per cent compared with August 2025.

The general CPI for the first nine months of the current year reached 112.62 points compared with 110.57 for the same period in 2024.

At the monthly level, the CPI for September reached 112.74 points compared with 110.81 for the same month in 2024, and 112.63 for August 2025.

By commodity groups, during the first nine months of this year compared with the same period in 2024, the CPI rose for personal belongings, tobacco and cigarettes, tea, coffee and cocoa, fruits and nuts, spices and food enhancers, and other foodstuff.

In contrast, the CPI declined for vegetables and dried and canned legumes, household tools, furniture, carpets and rugs, and fish and seafood products.

In terms of commodity groups, the main contributors to the CPI increase in September 2025 compared with the same month of 2024 were personal belongings, tea, coffee and cocoa, fruits and nuts, and tobacco and cigarettes.

Groups that hindered the rise included household tools, fish and seafood products, household appliances, and vegetables and dried and canned legumes.

Among the groups that contributed most to the increase in the CPI in September 2025 compared with August were vegetables and dried and canned legumes, personal belongings, tea, coffee and cocoa, and fruits and nuts.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).