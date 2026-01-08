Diriyah Company has announced a new joint development agreement with Midad Development and Real Estate Investment Company to build the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Diriyah at a total investment of $827 million, encompassing both land acquisition and construction costs.

The new partnership formalises the collaboration between the two companies to develop the 159-room luxury Four Seasons Hotel Diriyah and Four Seasons Private Residences within Diriyah’s 235,938 sq m 'City of Earth' masterplan.

Midad is a prominent real estate developer, steadily expanding its luxury portfolio through a growing pipeline of high-end projects and strategic brand partnerships, reinforcing its position as a trusted name in premium residential and hospitality development across the Kingdom.

This collaboration marks the first major partnership between Diriyah Company and Midad, supporting the delivery of one of the nearly 40 luxury hotels planned across Diriyah’s two main masterplans, the 14 square kilometer Diriyah project and the neighboring 62 square kilometer Wadi Safar project – the exclusive luxury destination adjacent to Diriyah, blending lifestyle, culture and leisure.

Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism for Saudi Arabia and Secretary General of Diriyah Company, said: “Saudi Arabia continues to set new benchmarks in destination development, and Diriyah stands at the forefront of this evolution. Partnerships such as this enhance the Kingdom’s global tourism offering and reinforce our position as a leading destination.”

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO Diriyah Company, said: "The Four Seasons Hotel Diriyah will be one of our largest luxury hotels and we are proud to announce this joint development agreement with Midad, one of the Kingdom’s leading real estate developers. This agreement reflects our ongoing commitment to enabling Saudi partners to participate in Diriyah’s transformational journey and underscores Midad’s confidence in the opportunities the project presents."

This announcement showcases the progress of the $63.2 billion City of Earth, which has already awarded over $27 billion (SAR 101.25 billion) in construction contracts.

Diriyah, the City of Earth, will contribute approximately $18.6 billion directly to the Kingdom’s GDP, create more than 180,000 jobs and become home to an estimated 100,000 people and welcome up to 50 million annual visits.

The destination will feature modern office spaces for tens of thousands of professionals across sectors such as technology, media, the arts, and education, alongside museums, shopping districts, a university, the Diriyah Opera House, the Diriyah Arena, a variety of food and beverage outlets, and nearly 40 world-class resorts and hotels spanning its two main masterplans.

Abdulelah bin Mohammed Al Aiban, President of Midad Real Estate, said: "This project represents a milestone for Midad, allowing us to bring the Four Seasons experience to one of Saudi Arabia’s most significant heritage destinations."

"We are excited to deliver a development that exemplifies design excellence, world-class service, and enduring value, while actively contributing to the Kingdom’s tourism, cultural, and economic ambitions," he added.

