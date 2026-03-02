Kuwait - Municipal Council member Alia Al-Farsi submitted two proposals: first is the adoption of a general site planning code for residential areas to support the implementation of walkable cities, while the second is on the regulation of informational signage on investment residential buildings.

The first proposal of Al-Farsi includes the development of a comprehensive building code (general site planning) for residential areas, suburbs and cities.

The proposed code establishes mandatory requirements for the design and implementation of pedestrian spaces and walkways within urban development projects. It will apply to all residential areas – whether governed by the development regulations and specifications of Kuwait Municipality or the Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) – in line with internationally recognized best practices in sustainable urban planning.

The proposal also calls for the formulation of coordinated regulations and legislation between the Municipality and the General Traffic Department under the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Public Works to regulate pedestrian movement on roads in existing residential areas and neighborhoods that lack walkable infrastructure, including road markings, warning signage, and vehicle speed reduction measures.

Regarding her second proposal, Al- Farsi explained that the objectives are to develop the urban landscape, organize architectural facades, and reduce visual distortion caused by the widespread placement of signs and advertisements in varying shapes, sizes and colors on residential investment buildings.

She said the licensing of advertisements covered by the proposal falls within the jurisdiction of the Municipality, with a grace period to correct the current unregulated situation beginning after the completion of signage licensing procedures and the issuance and installation of the Building Activities Guide.

