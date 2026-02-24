Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly chaired a meeting on Monday to follow up on the latest developments in the implementation of the Ras El Hekma project on the North Coast, as the government continues to monitor progress on one of its flagship coastal developments.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Randa El-Menshawy; Jassem Al Zaabi, Chairperson of the Department of Finance – Abu Dhabi and Managing Director and CEO of L’IMAD Holding Company (L’IMAD); Deputy Housing Minister Walid Abbas; Mohamed Al Shorafa, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport and board member of L’IMAD; Abdulla Al Sahi, Managing Director of Modon Holding; and other officials.

At the outset, Madbouly welcomed representatives of the companies involved in implementing the project and extended his greetings on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The prime minister stressed that the meeting reflects the government’s commitment to closely monitoring progress to ensure that implementation proceeds according to the approved timelines. He described Ras El Hekma as a new development hub along the promising North Coast, underscoring its strategic importance within Egypt’s broader urban expansion strategy.

For his part, Al Zaabi reviewed key infrastructure works currently under way, noting that thousands of workers are deployed across various construction sites within the project. He also outlined progress across several components, including the industrial zone, hospitality developments, and service facilities.

Al Zaabi further presented the project’s master plan and core components, detailing the built-up areas allocated for residential units, hotel rooms, commercial zones, restaurants, and a wide range of leisure facilities. He highlighted the opportunities to capitalise on the area’s competitive advantages and long-term development potential.

