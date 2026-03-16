Diriyah Company, the developer of Saudi Arabia's premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, has announced the launch of a 1.9-km-long main spine within its mega development in the kingdom's ancient city.

The GrandAvenue will boast iconic landmarks, hotels, offices, retail spaces and residential units.

The Diriyah's GrandAvenue was unveiled during the MIPIM2026 real estate expo in France.

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