Property investors are increasingly turning their attention to Ibadan, where old and uncompleted buildings are being bought, renovated and resold at higher prices across key parts of the city.

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Findings show that areas such as Moniya, Akobo and Oluyole are at the centre of this trend, as demand rises for modern homes from both local buyers and Nigerians in the diaspora.

The development is being driven by improved infrastructure, growing population and relatively lower property prices when compared to Lagos, making real estate flipping Ibadan neighbourhoods an attractive option for investors seeking quicker returns.

According to data from the Oyo State Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, there has been a steady increase in building approvals and land transactions in emerging parts of the city, particularly along major transport corridors.

Growing interest in key neighbourhoods

Real estate flipping Ibadan neighbourhoods is gaining ground in specific locations where infrastructure and accessibility are improving.

Moniya: Transport-driven expansion hub

Moniya is rapidly evolving from a peripheral settlement into a strategic property hotspot, largely due to its transport advantage.

The Lagos-Ibadan railway terminal located in the area has significantly improved connectivity, making Moniya attractive to commuters and businesses. This has triggered a steady rise in land transactions and housing demand.

Another key feature is the availability of relatively affordable land and unfinished buildings, giving investors room to acquire, renovate and resell at competitive prices.

Ongoing road development linking Moniya to inner Ibadan further strengthens its appeal as a growth corridor.

Akobo: Demand for modern, high-end living

Akobo has transitioned into one of Ibadan’s most desirable residential locations, particularly among middle and upper-income earners.

What sets Akobo apart is its established infrastructure, relatively stable power supply in some parts, and proximity to commercial hubs like Bodija and Iwo Road.

These factors have made it attractive for buyers seeking comfort and convenience. Investors in this area focus on converting older bungalows into duplexes, serviced apartments and short-let properties.

The presence of gated estates and improved security also adds to its reputation as a premium residential zone.

Oluyole: Structured layout and commercial proximity

Oluyole stands out for its organised layout and planning structure, which is uncommon in many older parts of Ibadan. Its proximity to major business districts, industrial layouts and key government institutions makes it appealing to professionals and corporate tenants.

The road network in Oluyole is relatively well-developed, improving accessibility within the city.

For investors, the attraction lies in upgrading older properties into modern homes that cater to working-class residents and returning Nigerians who prefer serene but accessible environments.

Investment strategy: targeting undervalued properties

A common approach among investors is to identify undervalued properties, particularly uncompleted buildings and distress sales.These properties are usually sold below market value, allowing investors to spend more on renovation while still maintaining a profit margin.

However, experts advise that proper checks must be carried out before purchase. Verification through the Oyo State Ministry of Lands remains important to avoid disputes.

Renovation features that increase value

Developers involved in real estate flipping Ibadan neighbourhoods are focusing on specific upgrades that make properties more attractive to buyers.

Modern roofing, improved plumbing systems, tiled interiors and fitted kitchens are among the most common upgrades.

Security features such as strong gates and fenced compounds are also seen as essential, especially for buyers returning from abroad.

Property price outlook

Market observations show a clear difference between purchase prices and resale values after renovation. Prices vary depending on location, size and finishing quality.

Demand from diaspora buyers

Demand from Nigerians living abroad is playing a major role in the growth of real estate flipping Ibadan neighbourhoods.

Many diaspora buyers prefer ready-to-move-in homes instead of starting construction themselves. This has created a market for renovated houses and serviced apartments.

Short-let apartments are also gaining popularity, particularly in areas with good road networks and security.

Government role and urban expansion

Urban development efforts by the Oyo State Government are expected to influence property investment in the coming years.

Road construction and expansion projects are opening up new areas, while increased regulation is aimed at improving planning standards.

FAQs

Is it profitable to build short-let apartments in Ibadan?

Yes. Investors are seeing growing demand for short-let apartments, especially in areas like Akobo and Oluyole where visitors prefer private accommodation.

Which area in Ibadan is growing the fastest?

Moniya is currently expanding quickly due to its connection to the Lagos-Ibadan railway and ongoing development.

What should investors check before buying property?

Investors should verify land titles, confirm ownership and ensure proper documentation through the Oyo State Ministry of Lands.

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