Women are emerging as a driving force in South Africa’s property market, reshaping demand patterns and investment trends. Recent data from BetterBond shows that women accounted for more than half of all bond applications over the past year, signalling a notable shift in buyer demographics.



As more women prioritise property as a long-term wealth-building strategy, their growing participation is influencing how homes are financed, purchased and positioned within an increasingly competitive market landscape.

“With the prime lending rate currently at 10.25% and the national bond approval ratio climbing to 63.5%, more women are making deliberate financial decisions and investing in property as part of their long-term wealth planning,” says Bradd Bendall, BetterBond’s national head of sales.

“As a result, just over 50% of all BetterBond applications in the past year were from women, with men accounting for 49.89%.”

Strategic investment fundamentals

Successful property investors understand that long-term wealth is built through disciplined financial planning and informed decision-making.

For women investing in property, the objective is not only to secure a home, but to acquire an asset that contributes to long-term financial stability and portfolio growth, says Bendall.

Optimise your cash flow

Building a successful property portfolio starts with understanding how your cash flow can support long-term investment growth. Bendall advises that monthly bond repayments should ideally not exceed 30% of your monthly income. “BetterBond’s online calculators are a useful tool in financial planning before viewing properties,” he explains.

Maintaining a clear view of income, expenses and future financial commitments allows investors to make confident decisions and sustain their investments through changing market conditions.

It’s also important to factor in the full cost of buying a property, not just the purchase price. Expenses such as transfer duties, conveyancing fees and moving costs can add significantly to the upfront financial commitment.

Bendall recommends consolidating a buffer fund for home repairs, maintenance and other unexpected costs that may arise. “This serves as a financial buffer against unforeseen expenses. Repairing a burst geyser could put a dent in your monthly income. By setting aside funds for these situations, you will be able to strengthen your investment position and ensure your asset remains well-maintained.”

Deposits improve borrowing capacity

Saving for a deposit remains one of the most effective ways to improve your chances of securing a home loan and negotiating favourable lending terms.

“While it’s still possible to obtain a bond without a deposit, having funds set aside demonstrates financial discipline and reduces the risks for lenders,” says Bendall.

A deposit reduces monthly repayments and creates greater flexibility within a broader financial plan. Bendall recommends aiming for a deposit of at least 10% of the purchase price where possible.

“Buyers who can contribute a deposit are often viewed as lower-risk applicants and may be more likely to secure competitive interest rates,” he explains. A deposit also signals to sellers that you are a committed and financially prepared buyer, which is an advantage in high-demand markets.

BetterBond’s data shows that for the 12 months ending January 2026, buyers were spending an average of R737,000 on a deposit. While this figure will vary depending on the property price and location, it highlights the growing importance of planning ahead and building savings early in the homebuying journey.

Strengthen your negotiating power

Getting pre-approved is an effective way to strengthen your position as a buyer before you start house hunting. It provides a clear understanding of what you can afford and signals to sellers that you are financially able to move quickly when you find the right property.

Through BetterBond, your application can be submitted not only to your existing bank, but also to multiple leading banks. This gives you access to a range of offers, helping you secure the most competitive rate and lending terms available.

Bendall notes that pre-approval can also significantly improve the likelihood of bond approval. “Buyers who are pre-approved have a much clearer picture of their affordability and are better positioned to secure financing,” he explains. BetterBond data shows a 95% success rate for clients who obtain pre-approval before submitting a formal bond application.

Beyond improving approval chances, pre-approval also strengthens a buyer’s negotiating position. In competitive markets, sellers are more likely to consider offers from buyers who have already taken this step, as it reduces the risk of delays or failed financing.

Home financing as an entrepreneur

As more women pursue financial independence through entrepreneurship, freelancing or flexible work arrangements, self-employment is becoming an increasingly common pathway to property investment.

Currently, self-employed applicants account for between 10% and 12% of all BetterBond’s bond approvals. With women representing nearly 58% of the self-employed sector across the continent, this group is likely to play an increasingly significant role in the property market.

Bendall advises self-employed buyers to ensure that their financial records are accurate, up to date and easy for lenders to assess. “Banks will look closely at affordability, so it’s important to have all your tax returns and financial statements in order,” he explains. Having a record of income and responsible financial management helps demonstrate stability and strengthens a bond application.

As with all homebuyers, maintaining a healthy credit profile remains essential. Working with experienced professionals, including a reputable bond originator, can help self-employed buyers address potential risks early and prepare the necessary documents before submitting an application.

For women building businesses or managing multiple income streams, this level of planning supports financial credibility and long-term investment growth, says Bendall.

Protect your asset

Property is a long-term financial commitment, and risk protection is a critical component of responsible ownership, notes Bendall. Although not mandatory, life insurance plays an important role in safeguarding property investments against unexpected events such as death, disability, critical illness or retrenchment. “Without adequate protection, there is a risk that dependents or family members may struggle to maintain bond repayments in the event of a financial disruption,” cautions Bendall.

Having a valid will in place is also essential when investing in property. An Offer to Purchase is a legally binding agreement, and financial obligations remain in place even if circumstances change unexpectedly, explains Bendall. “Proper estate planning ensures that property assets are transferred smoothly and that financial responsibilities can be met.”

Wealth creation

By approaching property as a strategic investment, supported by sound financial planning, strong credit management and a long-term view, women are building assets that support financial resilience and long-term wealth accumulation, concludes Bendall. “For many women, homeownership is no longer a milestone, but a cornerstone of wealth creation and long-term financial security.”

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