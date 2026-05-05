Stakeholders under the umbrella body of the Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN) have set a 10-point agenda for housing sector transformation to the new Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Engineer Muttaqha Rabe Darma.

Some of the items include the completion of ongoing housing estates, expansion of affordable housing through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP); reformation of land administration and title registration; regulation of real estate businesses; use of local building materials to reduce construction cost; development of integrated housing infrastructure; capacity building, urban renewal, and slum upgrading. The group, while welcoming the minister to the sector, urged him to prioritise the completion of the ongoing Renewed Hope Cities and Estates spread nationwide.

The stakeholders pointed out that strong monitoring systems, contractor accountability, and transparent timelines are essential to prevent project abandonment.

The group, in a statement by its Executive Director, Festus Adebayo, called for deeper collaboration with private developers, financial institutions, cooperative societies, and international partners to accelerate affordable housing delivery.

It added that incentives such as tax reliefs, infrastructure support, and low-interest financing should be introduced to stimulate investment.

The group stressed the need to address land-related bottlenecks by promoting digital land registries, faster approvals, reduced costs, and improved transparency in title documentation across states.

Besides, it advocated the regulation of the real estate sector to curb unethical practices, protect subscribers, and restore public confidence.

“The ministry should work with the National Assembly and relevant regulatory bodies to establish a comprehensive legal and institutional framework that will ensure accountability, transparency, and professionalism among developers and real estate practitioners, “the group stated.”

This will address issues such as project delays, non-delivery, misrepresentation of housing products, and exploitation of buyers—especially Nigerians in the diaspora—while strengthening trust and credibility in the sector.”

On the reduction of construction costs through local building materials, it advocated deliberate policies aimed at reducing construction costs through the promotion and large-scale adoption of locally produced building materials.

It urged the government to incentivise the production and use of Made-in-Nigeria materials such as tiles, roofing sheets, steel products, paints, doors, and compressed earth blocks.

“The network looks forward to the emergence of 100% Made-in-Nigeria Renewed Hope Housing Estates, where local content is fully utilised.

“ This approach will not only lower construction costs and improve affordability but also stimulate local industries, create jobs, conserve foreign exchange, and strengthen Nigeria’s industrial base, “ it said.

The group urged that housing development be supported by essential infrastructure such as roads, electricity, water supply, drainage systems, healthcare, education, and transportation networks to ensure the creation of livable communities.

HDAN also called for intensified urban renewal efforts to address the proliferation of slums and informal settlements through improved sanitation, road networks, drainage systems, and proper resettlement strategies.

On capacity building, the group mulled the establishment of a national housing skills development programme to train artisans and construction workers, alongside certification systems to improve quality, safety, and professionalism.

“HDAN calls on the Honourable Minister to sustain and expand the national housing data programme, which has, for the first time, provided credible estimates of Nigeria’s housing deficit. This landmark initiative was pioneered by HDAN in collaboration with the Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company, with the full support of the immediate past Minister.

“The programme should be strengthened into a comprehensive, continuously updated national housing database covering demand and supply, land availability, mortgage access, rental trends, and property pricing. This will enhance evidence-based policymaking, improve investor confidence, and support strategic sector planning, ‘ the statement read.

HDAN called for a strong, cordial, and results-driven relationship between the Federal Ministry of Housing and its key agencies and partners, including Family Homes Funds Limited, Ministry of Finance Incorporated / Mortgage Refinancing and Equity Investment Fund, Federal Housing Authority, and Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

It pointed out that enhanced coordination among these institutions is critical to aligning policy direction, improving financing structures, accelerating housing delivery, and ensuring that government-backed housing initiatives achieve maximum impact across the country.

The executive director of HDAN reiterated that the success of Nigeria’s housing sector under Engr. Muttaqha Rabe Darma will depend on strong political will, effective implementation, institutional reforms, and sustained collaboration with the private sector.

The group expressed optimism that with the right leadership, policies, and execution strategies, Nigeria can significantly reduce its housing deficit while positioning the sector as a major contributor to national development and economic prosperity.

HDAN therefore urges the new Minister to prioritise stakeholder engagement across the housing and construction value chain to align national objectives and drive impactful reforms.

It also called on government at all levels to take decisive and sustained action to address the housing challenges faced by low- and middle-income earners

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