NIGER State government has asked the Dangote Group and other private sector operators to consider playing a role in the exploration of crude oil at the Bida Basin of the state.

Speaking at a session on the Dangote Special Day at the just concluded Niger National Trade Fair in Minna, the Commissioner for Trade, Investment, Industry and Private Sector Development, Honourable Aminu Suleiman Takuma, said the state is partnering private sector under its one-stop shop model to develop the state crude oil potential.

The Niger State will only hold a minimal stake through a joint venture PPP.

Takuma commended the Dangote Group for being in the process of building the biggest refinery in the world.

He said the state is open for business, noting that steps will be taken to continue to attract investors.

Regional Director and Senior Adviser to Aliko Dangote, Fatima Wali Abdurrahman, said Dangote is a natural partner of the state, with a huge investment in rice processing at Wushishi.

She commended Governor Umaru Bago for initiating policies that will attract investors.

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