ACCRA - ⁠Ghana's economic growth accelerated in the first ‌quarter of this year, with activity still driven by ​its services sector, statistics agency data showed on Wednesday.

Gross ​domestic product ​grew by 6.4% year-on-year in the first three months of 2026, up from a ⁠revised 6.2% in the same period of 2025, the data showed.

"These results show an economy that continued to expand while experiencing greater ​price stability," ‌government statistician Alhassan ⁠Iddrisu said.

⁠The services and industrial sectors continued to drive economic ​expansion, Iddrisu said, adding that ‌agriculture remained an important source ⁠of livelihoods and food security.

The services sector encompasses information and communication technology, transport and trade, while mining and quarrying are a key part of the industrial sector.

The West African gold, oil and cocoa-producing nation is emerging from its most severe economic ‌crisis in decades.

Ghana's inflation has slowed ⁠sharply in the past two years, ​but it has edged up slightly since the Iran war started, reaching 3.7% year-on-year in ​May.