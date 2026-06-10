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ACCRA - Ghana's economic growth accelerated in the first quarter of this year, with activity still driven by its services sector, statistics agency data showed on Wednesday.
Gross domestic product grew by 6.4% year-on-year in the first three months of 2026, up from a revised 6.2% in the same period of 2025, the data showed.
"These results show an economy that continued to expand while experiencing greater price stability," government statistician Alhassan Iddrisu said.
The services and industrial sectors continued to drive economic expansion, Iddrisu said, adding that agriculture remained an important source of livelihoods and food security.
The services sector encompasses information and communication technology, transport and trade, while mining and quarrying are a key part of the industrial sector.
The West African gold, oil and cocoa-producing nation is emerging from its most severe economic crisis in decades.
Ghana's inflation has slowed sharply in the past two years, but it has edged up slightly since the Iran war started, reaching 3.7% year-on-year in May.