The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a new $250 million (SDR 185.031 million) financing programme for Rwanda, with an immediate disbursement of $35.7 million (SDR 26.433 million).

The funding, under a new three-year Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme, aims to sustain Rwanda’s reform momentum, support sound macroeconomic adjustment and rebuild policy buffers, while managing the impact of the war in the Middle East.

The IMF’s deputy managing director and acting chair, Bo Li, said in a statement on Monday, June 8, that Rwanda’s economy has remained resilient amid successive shocks, reflecting strong reform ownership and agile policymaking.“Against a more challenging global backdrop of tighter financing conditions, declining official development assistance and heightened uncertainty, growth has been robust, even as inflationary pressures have intensified and external imbalances have remained elevated,” said Mr Bo.“Notwithstanding a favourable outlook, risks are tilted to the downside.”Reform pillarsRwanda’s latest IMF programme is anchored on three pillars: strengthening a coherent macroeconomic policy mix, managing fiscal and debt risks to sustain growth, and promoting private-sector-led growth through transparent fiscal oversight of state-owned enterprises.

Rwanda’s economy grew by 9.4 percent in 2025, well above expectations. Foreign exchange reserves remained at a comfortable level, covering just over four months of imports, while inflation rose to 13.2 percent year-on-year in April 2026.

The country’s external position improved in 2025, supported by strong exports of coffee and minerals. Imports, however, remained high, particularly equipment and materials for domestic businesses.

The IMF, however, said the war in the Middle East has weighed on Rwanda’s economic outlook, with growth expected to slow to below 6.8 percent in 2026 as inflation, fiscal and current account pressures persist due to higher international oil and fertiliser prices, as well as financing needs for large strategic investments.“A credible medium-term fiscal consolidation path will be pivotal to reducing external imbalances and safeguarding Rwanda’s moderate risk of debt distress, while safeguarding social objectives,” said Mr Bo.

According to the IMF, consolidation efforts should be anchored in stronger revenue mobilisation, improved public investment management, and enhanced monitoring of capital spending and other fiscal risks.“Against heightened global uncertainty, including from the war in the Middle East, any support measures should remain targeted, temporary and consistent with the fiscal framework,” said Mr Bo.

The financing programme aims to help Rwanda adapt to tighter global financing conditions while sustaining growth, protecting priority social and development spending, and rebuilding policy buffers.

Rwanda’s new 38-month ECF arrangement follows the conclusion of discussions between IMF staff and the Rwandan authorities during a visit to Kigali by an IMF team led by Albert Touna Mama from March 19 to April 2, 2026.

It aims to support durable private-sector-led growth, preserve macroeconomic stability, address external imbalances and rebuild policy buffers in a challenging global environment.

Facility termsThe ECF is a medium-term IMF loan programme that provides financial assistance to low-income countries facing long-term balance-of-payments problems.

It offers zero-interest loans, repayment periods of up to 10 years, and supports economic programmes designed to improve growth and reduce poverty.

Rwanda’s new ECF arrangement is intended to support sound macroeconomic adjustment, rebuild policy buffers and sustain reform momentum.

In June 2025, the IMF projected that Rwanda’s fiscal position would come under pressure from major investments in the Bugesera International Airport, the expansion of RwandAir and pension reforms.

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