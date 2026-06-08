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The International Monetary Fund said on Monday that Tobias Adrian, who led the IMF's Monetary and Capital Markets Department through numerous shocks including COVID-19, subsequent inflation, tariff turmoil and conflicts in Ukraine and Iran, will step down effective August 31.
Adrian, a German-U.S. dual national who led the IMF's Global Financial Stability Report assessing macro-financial risks, had previously held several senior positions at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
"The Fund’s membership has benefited greatly from Tobias' leadership and his ability to translate complex analysis into clear, actionable policy advice," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Mark Porter)