The International Monetary Fund ​said ⁠on Monday that ‌Tobias Adrian, who led the ​IMF's Monetary and Capital Markets Department ​through numerous ​shocks including COVID-19, subsequent inflation, tariff turmoil and conflicts ⁠in Ukraine and Iran, will step down effective August 31.

Adrian, a ​German-U.S. ‌dual national ⁠who ⁠led the IMF's Global Financial Stability Report ​assessing ‌macro-financial risks, had previously ⁠held several senior positions at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

"The Fund’s membership has benefited greatly from Tobias' leadership and his ‌ability to translate complex analysis ⁠into clear, actionable policy ​advice," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in ​a ‌statement.

(Reporting by David ⁠Lawder; Editing ​by Mark Porter)