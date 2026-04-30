Drake & Scull International and Prestige One Developments have started construction on the Majan commercial project in Dubai after receiving all required approvals.

The project is targeted for completion in the first quarter of 2028, the contractor said in a statement to the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on Thursday.

In January, Drake & Scull said that the mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) scope of the Majan construction was being executed by Drake & Scull Engineering, a wholly owned subsidiary.

In June 2025, DSI announced that it had acquired a plot in Majan to develop a mixed-use commercial project.

The project will have more than 156,000 square feet (sq. ft.) of built-up area, including more than 10,000 sq. ft. of retail space on the ground floor and over 67,000 sq. ft. of office space across nine floors.

The three-level podium parking will accommodate nearly 147 vehicles.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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