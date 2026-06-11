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Emaar Properties is planning to develop a nearly $55 billion real estate project in Dubai with a total built-up area exceeding 4.5 million square metres, its founder said on Thursday.
"It is Emaar's most ambitious project yet," founder and managing director Mohamed Alabbar posted on Instagram.
Shares of the company, which is Dubai's largest listed developer, were down just over 2% at 10.82 dirhams before the Instagram post. There has yet to be a filing to the bourse.
The project would be a self-sustaining urban district meant to house 150,000 residents, the company said in its statement, encompassing landmark residential towers, villas and mansions, commercial offices, retail destinations, luxury hospitality.
It will command "an extraordinary vista that brings together, in a single frame, three of the city's timeless icons - Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, and Palm Jumeirah - complete with the finest essentials of modern living in the city of Dubai," Alabbar added in his post.
Real estate plays a vital role for the economy of the emirate, the Gulf's hub for business and tourism, with sector transactions worth 761 billion dirhams ($207.22 billion) in 2024, according to Dubai government data.
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Joe Bavier and Jan Harvey)