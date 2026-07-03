Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with Keolis MHI, the operator and maintainer of Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram, has announced the completion of the comprehensive overhaul programme for walkways and escalators.

A total of 262 escalators, representing 63% of all escalators in Dubai metro stations, having been overhauled to date. The ongoing programme aims to enhance safety, reliability and passenger comfort, while extending the service life of critical equipment.

The project forms part of RTA's ongoing strategy to deliver a seamless, safe and comfortable mobility experience for Dubai Metro users, while reinforcing Dubai's position as a leading city in sustainable and smart transport solutions.

It also underlines RTA's continued commitment to develop all elements of the public transport ecosystem, in line with the goals of Dubai Vision 2030 to make Dubai the best city in the world to live and work.

Providing further details, Dawood Alrais, Director of Rail Maintenance at the Rail Agency, RTA, said: "The scope of work includes detailed inspections, refurbishment, and replacement of critical components such as handrail belts, drive systems and motor units.”

“The works are carefully planned to minimise disruption to metro operations and ensure user safety throughout implementation. They are carried out mainly at night or during scheduled maintenance windows to ensure service continuity for passengers during peak hours," he stated.

Alrais pointed out that the overhaul of escalators had delivered a tangible improvement in passenger experience, providing smoother and more comfortable operation, while enhancing asset performance and reliability.

"The project has also enabled the reduction of unplanned downtime and unexpected faults, positively impacting operational efficiency. It ensures compliance with the latest safety standards and reflects a proactive approach to asset management, as well as a commitment to maintaining high-quality infrastructure," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

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