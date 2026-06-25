Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is expected to award the contract for the Doha Air Base Roads & Infrastructure Works Project in the third quarter of 2026, a source told Zawya Projects.

The civil works tender was issued on 19 February 2026, with bids due to be submitted by 30 June 2026.

Designed by Parsons, the project covers the construction of roads and associated infrastructure surrounding Doha Air Base, spanning approximately 45 hectares within Zone 48 of Doha Municipality. The development area is bordered by Ras Abu Aboud Expressway to the east and F-Ring Road to the south.

“The contract is expected to be awarded in September 2026, with project completion targeted for the fourth quarter of 2028,” the source told Zawya Projects

The project comprises approximately 15 kilometres of road network and has been divided into two construction packages.

Package 1, Eastern Access, includes works along Ras Abu Aboud Expressway and the upgrade of two interchanges, IC-03 and IC-04, to provide access to Doha Air Base from both the northern and southern sections of the expressway.

Package 2, Southern Access, involves the construction of new roads and improvements along the F-Ring Road corridor, including the provision of secure and controlled access to the air base from the south.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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