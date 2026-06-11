Bahrain - Housing and Urban Planning Minister Amna Al Romaihi attended the start of foundation work for a project to build 44 new housing units in Salman City. Bahrain First Real Estate Development Company chief executive officer Omar Al Temiemy also attended.

Ms Al Romaihi said that the continued launch and implementation of projects under the Government Land Development Rights Programme reflects the success of this development approach in supporting efforts to accelerate the provision of housing services for citizens.

She said the project forms part of the ministry’s plan to deliver 137 housing units in Salman City in co-operation with the private sector.

She noted that the new project builds on the success of the Government Land Development Rights Programme, citing projects that have seen strong demand from citizens, including “Suhail” in Al Lawzi, “Al Naseem District” in Salman City, “Al Wadi” in Al Buhair, and “Danat Sanad”.

She also commended Bahrain First Real Estate Development Company for its commitment to implementing the project according to approved technical and engineering standards, noting the role of such partnerships in accelerating delivery and providing diverse housing options.

Mr Al Temiemy expressed the company’s pride in co-operating with the Housing Ministry in implementing the project, adding that the company is committed to implementing the project according to the highest technical and engineering standards and to adhere to the approved timetable.

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