Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) has received five bids for its tender seeking bids for Preliminary Construction Works (PCW) for the New Hidd Independent Water Production (IWP) plant.

The sea water reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination project with a capacity of 60 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) will be developed within the existing Hidd Power and Water Plant Company (HPC) site.

The scope includes demolition of certain existing facilities/buildings within the project boundary to accommodate the IWP project and construction works for replacement buildings.

Five companies submitted bids for the PCW tender with one bid suspended, according to an update by Bahrain Tender Board on Tuesday.

The lowest bid of 2.45 million Bahraini dinars ($6.52 million) was submitted by Sayed Kadhem Al Durazi & Sons while the highest bid was submitted by Panorama Contracting & Engineering Services at BHD 4.47 million ($11.89 million). Other bidders included Ahmed Mansoor Alaali (Structural and Mechanical Division) at BHD 2.9 million ($7.71 million), Almoayyed Contracting at BHD 4.4 million ($11.70 milliom). Banz Trading and Contracting’s bid of BHD 3.51 million ($9.34 million) was suspended.

In March, EWA had accepted bids for Hidd Independent Water Production (IWP) project from ACWA and Spain’s GS Inima Environment.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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