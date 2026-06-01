RIYADH — Saudi Arabia is preparing to launch a major urban cooling project in Riyadh aimed at reducing temperatures on roads, walls and other urban surfaces by up to 15 degrees Celsius, according to a report by Al Eqtisadiah.

The project, expected to begin implementation next year, is designed to address the urban heat island effect, a phenomenon that causes cities to experience significantly higher temperatures than surrounding areas due to dense infrastructure and heat-absorbing materials.

According to sources cited by Al Eqtisadiah, the initiative aims to reduce surface temperatures by between 8°C and 15°C.

The project is still awaiting the completion of studies and final approvals, while cost estimates have not yet been disclosed.

The move follows the appointment of Greek consulting firm PLANET as lead consultant by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City.

The company announced on May 14 that it had been selected to support a strategic initiative to tackle urban heat challenges in one of the world's fastest-growing metropolitan areas.

PLANET said its scope of work includes developing a comprehensive city cooling strategy, preparing urban planning and construction guidelines, and identifying five pilot areas to test cooling solutions before wider implementation.

The project is expected to complement existing initiatives in Riyadh, including King Salman Park, but with a broader focus that goes beyond tree planting to address the design and structure of the city itself.

According to the report, the strategy will target factors that contribute to heat retention, including road paving materials, building facades, open spaces, and the materials used around pedestrian walkways.

Proposed solutions include the use of innovative road-surfacing materials, open water channels, evaporation ponds, and expanded green cover to help reduce temperatures in targeted areas.

PLANET said the study, scheduled to be completed within 12 months, will provide a framework for understanding Riyadh's heat challenges and a practical roadmap for reducing them. Pilot zones will be used to evaluate the effectiveness of proposed measures before any broader rollout.

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