UAE-based global renewable energy company Masdar has signed an agreement with China's Sungrow to procure energy storage systems (ESS) and photovoltaic (PV) inverter solutions for the gigascale round-the-clock renewable energy project (RTC) in Abu Dhabi.

Under the agreement, Sungrow will provide 7.5 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of PowerTitan 3.0 BESS and 2.6 gigawatts (GW) of PV inverter solutions, it said in a press statement.

The agreement with Sungrow follows the announcement last week by China's JinkoSolar that had signed an agreement with Masdar to supply 2GW of high-efficiency PV modules for the project.

The RTC project is being jointly developed by Masdar and Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), and is scheduled to start operations in 2027.

The development integrates 5.2GW of solar PV generation capacity and 19GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) to deliver baseload renewable electricity on a continuous basis at globally competitive tariffs.

According to Sungrow, the project will deploy more than 1,000 PowerTitan 3.0 liquid-cooled ESS units integrated with advanced PV inverter technologies. The systems are designed to operate on an optimised cycle involving 8-hour charging and 16-hour discharging to support stable and flexible renewable energy supply.

The press statement added that the systems are capable of operating at temperatures of up to 55 degrees Celsius without derating, making them suitable for the UAE climate.

Once operational in 2027, the RTC project is expected to become the world’s first gigascale renewable energy project capable of supplying baseload renewable electricity.

In January last year, Masdar appointed India's Larsen & Toubro and China's POWERCHINA as preferred engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors for the development.

Earlier supplier selections also included Chinese companies JA Solar for PV modules and CATL as preferred BESS supplier.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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