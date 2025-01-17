UAE-headquartered international renewable energy company Masdar announced on Friday preferred suppliers and contractors to support the development of the world’s first large-scale ‘round the clock’ gigascale project in Abu Dhabi combining solar photovoltaic (PV) power and battery storage.

Masdar in collaboration with EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) is developing the project, which is capable of delivering up to 1 gigawatt (GW) of baseload power 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

India's Larsen & Toubro and China's POWERCHINA have been selected as preferred Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractors for the project, Masdar said in a press statement.

JA Solar and Jinko Solar, two of the world's largest PV module suppliers, and CATL, the world’s largest battery manufacturer and top battery energy storage system (BESS) supplier, all three from China, have been appointed as preferred suppliers for the project.

The statement said the project will feature a 5.2GW (DC) solar PV plant, coupled with a 19 gigawatt-hour (GWh) BESS, making it the largest solar and BESS facility in the world.

Jinko Solar and JA Solar are preferred suppliers for PV modules amounting to 2.6GW capacity each, with both companies utilising the latest TopCon technology with optimised parameters for maximum efficiency and production for 30 years. CATL, as preferred supplier for the BESS, would supply its leading TENER technology for the total capacity of 19GWh.

While the statement didn't disclose financial details, Abu Dhabi-based english language newspaper The National had reported on Tuesday that the project will require an investment of $6 billion and is expected to start operations by 2027. The report quoted Abdulaziz Alobaidli, Masdar's chief operating officer as saying that the funding will involve both equity and project financing.

