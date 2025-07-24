Saudi Electricity Company has clocked a major milestone at the 1,200MW Rabigh Combined Cycle Power Plant located in the kingdom's Western region with its Unit 41 officially achieving the First Fire, a defining step in 1,200 MW of reliable power closer to the grid.

The plant, which has been developed by a consortium of Egyptian group Elsewedy Electric Power Systems and Siemens Energy, comes in line with SEC’s objectives of developing and growing its generation fleet capabilities addressing SPPC “the Principal Buyer” requirements.

Following this milestone, the Elsewedy-Siemens Energy consortium said this confirms the readiness of all major systems for Unit 41.

The gas turbine, generator, air intake, exhaust gas system (Bypass stack and diverter damper), and auxilliary systems - including closed cooling water, service water, compressed air, fuel gas receiving, and demineralised water - have been fully inspected, validated, and approved for operation.

Electrical systems have also been energised, enabling power distribution and activation of the Turning Gear, the consortium stated.

SEC said in a further development, the Unit 42 has just been back-energized and is now being prepared for First Fire next week, while Unit 43 is also on track for back-energization within days, moving the project steadily toward full simple cycle operation.

Once complete, the plant will supply electricity to approximately 500,000 residential units annually that contribute to Saudi Arabia’s growing energy demand, it added.

