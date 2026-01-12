Jordan’s Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) has announced the commencement of the Aqaba Smart City Development project in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The project is within the comprehensive planning, capacity-building, and practical implementation phases of the four-year initiative, which is part of the Aqaba Comprehensive Urban Plan (2020–2040).

During a meeting with JICA experts and specialists, held at ASEZA headquarters on Sunday, Commissioner for Infrastructure and Urban Affairs, Al-Mu'tasim Al-Hindawi, emphasised that the project aims to enhance the city's smart capabilities, leverage digital solutions to improve the quality of life and urban services, develop local talent, and translate ASEZA's strategic vision into sustainable, practical projects that benefit citizens, investors, and tourists.

Al-Hindawi noted that working with smart city experts from JICA will provide a valuable opportunity to enhance technological infrastructure capabilities, build specialized local human resources, and coordinate with local and international partners.

“The aim is to translate the Authority's strategic visions into feasible and implementable projects, thereby promoting sustainability, improving the efficiency of services for citizens, and supporting economic and social development in Aqaba,” he said.

