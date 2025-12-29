DUBAI - Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has continued to accelerate its transmission expansion programme in 2025, commissioning eight new substations and extending 250km of underground cables and overhead transmission lines at a cost of more than AED1.35 billion.

The projects, carried out in Al Warsan 4, Al Yalayis 5, Hatta, Saih Shuaib 3, Al Habiyah 5 and Jebel Ali First, are part of DEWA’s ongoing drive to develop advanced electricity infrastructure that supports Dubai’s rapid growth.

DEWA also commenced work on five additional 132kV main transmission substations to supply new Emirati residential areas, including Latifa City, Al Awir I and Al Khawaneej II, as well as other districts such as Al Satwa and Zabeel II, at a total cost of AED560 million. This brings the number of 132kV substation projects launched in 2025 to 22. DEWA plans to build at least 78 substations of similar size over the next three years as part of its approved development plans.

This step aligns with DEWA’s strategy to enhance the capacity of the transmission network and increase its efficiency and reliability, particularly in light of Dubai’s ongoing urban and economic expansion.

The new substations represent a major addition to the existing electricity transmission network, which comprised 394 substations by the end of the third quarter of 2025, made up of 27 400kV substations and 367 132kV substations.

“In line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to provide an advanced and integrated infrastructure for Dubai, we at DEWA are working to deliver electricity and water services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability and efficiency, in order to meet growing demand and to keep pace with the emirate’s sustainable development requirements. The total value of electricity transmission network projects currently under construction exceeds AED8.5 billion. The reliability and availability of DEWA’s transmission lines are close to 100%. The new projects include constructing substations and extending the necessary underground cables to connect them to the main network, using the latest digital technologies and smart systems adopted globally in the energy transmission sector, to ensure the highest levels of safety and operational reliability,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer explained that these projects complement the electricity transmission network infrastructure, which include the construction of 53 132kV substations, 226km of 132kV underground transmission cables and two 400kV substations, as well as 130km of 400kV overhead transmission lines, all of which are expected to be completed by 2028.