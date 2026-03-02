Acwa, the world’s largest private water desalination company, a leader in energy transition, and a first mover into green hydrogen, has appointed Dr Samir J. Serhan as its new Chief Executive Officer.

An industry veteran, he brings more than three decades of global leadership experience across large-scale industrial and infrastructure organisations to the new role.

Since joining Acwa last year as President of Saudi Arabia and Middle East, Dr Serhan has worked closely with the leadership team and is fully prepared to assume this new responsibility.

Previously he was the chief operating officer of the US-based company Air Products where he had global responsibility for the company’s operational business and project execution with P&L accountability for the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and India.

He also led functions including technology, global engineering, manufacturing, and equipment at Air Products. Earlier in his career he was president, Hydrogen for Praxair.

For 14 years prior, he worked for the Linde Group in leadership positions in the US and Germany, culminating in his role as managing director, Linde Engineering.

The Saudi-listed company made this appointment as part of a planned and structured leadership transition and succession process overseen by the company’s Board Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The Board and former CEO Marco Arcelli agreed to implement the planned succession process to ensure continuity and stability. The company’s long-term direction remains unchanged.

Dr Serhan brings more than three decades of global leadership experience across large-scale industrial and infrastructure organizations, with a strong track record in driving operational transformation, strengthening institutional capability, and delivering disciplined and profitable growth in complex, capital-intensive environments, it stated.

Lauding the appointment, Mohammad Abunayyan, the Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: "Acwa stands today as a Saudi national champion and a global leader in renewable energy, water desalination, and green hydrogen, and our position continues to strengthen."

"We are grateful for Marco’s leadership in advancing Acwa’s strategy and accelerating our growth trajectory. This structured leadership transition reflects the strength of our governance and the maturity of our business platform. Our strategic direction remains clear and unchanged," he stated.

Arcelli pointed out that over the past three years, Acwa’s portfolio has doubled in size, and is now on track to double it again by 2030, scaling both its footprint and impact.

"Acwa now produces around 25% of the world’s desalinated seawater. We have expanded into new markets, including Azerbaijan, China, Kuwait, and Senegal, while advancing energy export opportunities from Saudi Arabia, and cementing our leadership in green molecules. What we have achieved reflects the scale of our ambition, the discipline of our execution, the dedication of our people, and the trust of our partners," he noted.

On his new role, Dr Serhan said: "Every day affords us new opportunities to help our customers and meet pressing energy and water needs around the world. I’m honoured to lead Acwa at a pivotal moment as the company accelerates profitable global growth in renewable energy, water desalination, and green hydrogen solutions - including advancing green hydrogen to decarbonise heavy industries - to deliver scalable, sustainable impact worldwide."

"I look forward to working with our talented Acwa teams around the globe to build on the progress we have achieved and shape the next chapter of our journey," he added.

Acwa supports energy and water security as well as supply reliability, which are priorities that are fundamental to economic resilience and community wellbeing worldwide. Today, Acwa provides clean drinking water for nearly 34 million people and power for almost 76 million people every day.