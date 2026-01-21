SICO Capital, a leading provider of asset management, brokerage, and investment banking services in Riyadh and licensed by the Saudi Capital Market Authority, has appointed Hashem Alsada as its new Head of Equities Asset Management, based in Riyadh.

Alsada brings more than 12 years of experience across the financial sector, including nearly eight years with SICO BSC in Bahrain, where he served as a Portfolio Manager within the Asset Management department. During his tenure, he developed deep expertise in equity investment management, portfolio construction, and market research, contributing to the growth and performance of managed portfolios.

In his new role, Alsada will be based in Riyadh, where he will lead SICO Capital’s equities asset management platform, working closely with clients and investment teams across the Kingdom.

He holds a Certificate in Quantitative Finance (CQF) and a Master of Science in Finance (MSF) from DePaul University, reflecting a strong combination of institutional investment experience and advanced quantitative capabilities that support the development of innovative investment solutions.

Wissam Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of SICO Capital, said: “We are pleased to appoint Hashem as Head of Equities Asset Management. His extensive experience within the SICO Group, strong investment discipline, and deep understanding of equity markets position him well to lead our equities platform as we continue to strengthen our asset management capabilities and support our clients’ participation in the Kingdom’s evolving capital markets.” - TradeArabia News Service

