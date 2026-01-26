Riyadh - Saudi Real Estate Company (Al Akaria) appointed Abdullah bin Sulaiman Abu Dawood as its CEO as of 5 April 2026.

The board approved the resolution on 24 January 2026, according to a bourse filing.

Abu Dawood brings over 25 years of leadership and executive experience in both the public and private sectors. He specializes in institutional transformation, operational and financial efficiency, governance, risk management, and public-private investment partnerships.

The new CEO has experience in real estate development, asset management, and value creation through investments, strategic alliances, and execution.

He held leadership positions at Channels Communications Company, a subsidiary of the STC Group, and at Jazan Economic City and the Industrial Valley at King Abdullah Economic City, as well as at government entities and local and international companies.

On 20 November 2025, Al Akaria signed a framework agreement with Expo 2030 Riyadh Company.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

