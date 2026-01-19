The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) today (January 18) announced its new board of directors with Sarah Jammaz Al Suhaimi as its Chairperson and Abdullah Mohammed Al Zamil as the new Vice Chairperson.

A Saudi visionary, Al Suhaimi had nine years back scripted history as the first woman CEO of the Saudi Stock Exchange, the largest stock market in the Middle East, and the first female director of the Saudi Arabian Airlines General Corporation’s board of directors.

In 2014, she became the CEO of NCB Capital, the investment banking arm of The National Commercial Bank, the largest bank in the Arab world in terms of assets.

Announcing the new board, Bahri said these appointments were decided at a board meeting held yesterday following the company’s recent Ordinary General Assembly. The shareholders have elected the new members for a three-year term until January 15, 2029, Bahri said in its bourse filing.

The board also approved the formation of its committees with Khalid Dawod Al Faddagh being elected as the chair of the audit committee, which includes Ahmed Mohammed Al Khunaini, Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Arifi and Yasser Sulaiman Al Dawood.

Al Zamil will chair the nominations and remuneration committee, alongside Baker Abdulrahman Al Muhanna, Saleh Abdullah Al Debasi and Yara Mohammed Anbatawi.

The executive committee will be chaired by Al Suhaimi and will include Al Muhanna, Said Abdullatif Al Hadrami, Ahmed Ali Al Subaey and Wan Chee Foong.

