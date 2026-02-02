Riyadh - Adnan Al Khalaf has resigned from his role as the Managing Director and CEO of Lazurde Company for Jewelry, officially leaving the position on 19 February 2026.

Meanwhile, the Tadawul-listed company appointed Ihab Ibrahim as its CEO, as of 20 February 2026, according to a bourse filing.

Having joined the group in 2003, Ibrahim has held the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Lazurde Egypt for Jewelry since 2011.

The new CEO brings more than 30 years of professional experience and has held several senior leadership roles throughout his career. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Helwan University and a professional diploma in marketing from the American University in Cairo (AUC).

During the first nine months (9M) of 2025, Lazurde swung to net losses of SAR 16.80 million, versus net profits of SAR 24.80 million in 9M-24.

