Riyadh – Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Company appointed Mazen Abdulrazzaq Al Romaihas as the Chairman of the board members.

Yazeed Abdulrahman Al Humaid was announced as the Vice Chairman, according to a bourse filing.

The two officials were appointed for a new term that commenced on 2 January 2026 for four years and will end on 1 January 2030.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2025, the group recorded 40.79% lower net profits at SAR 299.40 million, compared to SAR 505.70 million in 9M-24.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

