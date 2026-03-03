RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s main stock index (TASI) closed higher on Monday, rising 0.13% to gain 13.36 points and settle at 10,489 points.

Shares of 189 listed companies declined, while 74 stocks advanced and four remained unchanged.

The benchmark index opened trading at 10,490 points, with total turnover reaching SR7.2 billion.

During the session, it fell to a low of 10,366 points and climbed to a high of 10,586 points.

The uptick in the index coincided with an increase in the total market capitalization of listed companies to SR9.24 trillion, marking a gain of SR98.11 billion.

The rise in market value was largely driven by gains in Saudi Aramco, which accounts for approximately 67.63% of the total market capitalization of listed firms.

The company’s shares rose 1.63%, adding SR101.64 billion to its market value.

Despite its significant weight in market capitalization, Aramco’s free float does not exceed 15% of the index weight, due to regulatory caps limiting the weight of major companies to a maximum of 15% within the index.

Oil prices also recorded notable gains amid escalating military tensions in the region and continued confrontations in neighboring countries.

