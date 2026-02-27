Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Thursday’s trading session, with the EGX30 index up 0.41% to 49,212.83 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index increased by 1.03% to 5,172.27 points, while the EGX35-LV grew by 0.91% to 5,155.45 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX70 index closed the session higher by 0.62% at 12,296.15 points and by 0.65% at 17,343.83 points, respectively.

A total of 1.232 billion shares were exchanged over 127,500 transactions at a value of EGP 6.384 billion, while the market cap hit EGP 3.247 trillion.