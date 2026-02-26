Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a negative performance on Wednesday, as the EGX30 index fell by 3.36% to 48,694.8 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index also retreated by 3.28% to 5,111.69 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX35-LV fell by 2.36% to 5,094.62 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX70 index closed the session lower by 2.94% at 12,212.53 points and by 2.78% at 17,203.52 points, respectively.

A total of 1.292 billion shares were exchanged over 151,643 transactions at a value of EGP 5.794 billion, while the market cap hit EGP 3.224 trillion.

Individuals accounted for 68.25% of trading transactions, whereas institutions equaled 31.74%.

Egyptians took over with 84.99%, while foreign and Arab investors represented 10.87% and 4.14%, respectively.

Arab and Egyptian traders were net sellers with EGP 123.118 million and EGP 83.528 million, respectively. Foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 206.646 million.