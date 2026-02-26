Tunis - Facing the worsening energy deficit, which now weighs heavily on the stability of the state budget, Tunisia has implemented an ambitious roadmap for the period 2026–2030.

This strategy aims to transform the energy sector, which constitutes a significant financial burden, into a driver of sustainable economic growth.

These measures come in a context of government and parliamentary consensus, considering energy sovereignty as the cornerstone of the next development plan.

According to data presented by Secretary of State for Energy Transition Wael Chouchane to the National Council of Regions and Districts, the 2026–2030 roadmap is based on accelerating the implementation of renewable energy projects and strengthening energy efficiency programmes, leveraging the available national potential to support this direction.

Chouchane highlighted the notable worsening of the energy deficit, which reached around 6.3 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe) in 2025, representing nearly 65% of national needs.

This deficit is mainly due to decreased national production and rising natural gas costs, which has impacted the energy subsidy budget, reaching high levels of around 9% of the total state budget.

He also reviewed the ELMED project, whose production capacity is estimated at approximately 600 MW for a cost of around €840 million.

He noted that this project could strengthen electricity production and open new opportunities for Tunisia, particularly towards the European market.

Chouchane spoke about key energy efficiency programmes, emphasising that they represent a fundamental pillar to limit energy demand, reduce production costs and ease pressure on the state budget.

The Committee on Development Plans and Major Projects of the National Council of Regions and Districts held a meeting on Tuesday, chaired by Imed Derbali, dedicated to examining the energy transition, concessions, and the 2026–2030 development plan.

2026–2030 Plan: From crisis to sustainability

Within this framework, the 2026 economic budget aims to transform the energy sector from a foreign currency-consuming sector into a driver of economic growth.

Through this strategy, the government seeks to ensure supply continuity and protect the national economy from external shocks while adhering to international environmental standards.

The 2026 economic programme underscores the establishment of a diversified energy mix that balances economic and environmental imperatives.

The state’s strategy relies on the optimal use of available capacities in energy efficiency, consumption rationalisation and support for electricity production from renewable energies.

This strategy aims to stimulate economic growth and wealth creation while guaranteeing continuous energy supply across the national territory under fair and accessible conditions.

According to the 2026 economic programme, this approach will strengthen competitiveness and ensure social justice.

© Tap 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).