Arab Finance: The ninth edition of the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES) is expected to attract more than 50,000 participants from all over the globe, and approximately 50 international as well as local energy and tech firms, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi revealed.

Heading the second meeting of the Supreme Committee of EGYPES to follow up on preparations for the event, Badawi added that more than 350 keynote speakers across 96 specialized sessions will participate in the event.

EGYPES is scheduled to take place from March 30th to April 1st, 2026, under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

This year's edition will include 11 specialized programs and 40 sessions covering themes such as global energy, maritime operations, refining and petrochemicals, emerging energy markets in Africa, renewable energy, liquefied natural gas (LNG), power generation, AI, hydrogen, and finance.

The three-day event will also involve 54 technical sessions to tackle discussions and research in the energy sector, with the participation of 550 companies and 13 pavilions. This is in addition to the participation of over 50 institutions and national and international companies operating in energy, technology, and engineering, along with government finance institutions.

The program also includes roundtables for industry leaders, addressing the role of natural gas and LNG as a strategic pillar, maximizing integrated industrial value, reshaping the global energy trade, and empowering young talent.

Badawi affirmed that the 2026 edition is a huge opportunity to highlight Egypt's position as an attractive and stable investment destination, which in turn will reinforce regional and international partnerships in the energy sector.