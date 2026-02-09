Hitachi Energy has inaugurated a new office in Cairo. Designed to enhance collaboration and efficiency, the facility brings all Egypt-based employees together, enabling closer coordination across teams and stronger engagement with customers and partners.

Built with sustainability at its core, the office incorporates high-performance glazed façades to maximise natural daylight and reduce energy consumption, alongside measures that lower water and environmental impact.

The opening was attended by the Ambassadors of Japan and Sweden to Egypt, a representative from the Swiss Embassy, and Mohamed Hosseiny, Managing Director for Africa at Hitachi Energy, highlighting strong international and local partnerships.

“Egypt plays a pivotal role in Hitachi Energy’s long-term vision for Africa,” said Mohamed Hosseiny, Managing Director for Africa at Hitachi Energy. “This new office is more than a physical expansion. It reflects our continued investment in local talent and operational excellence to deploy our state-of-art technologies that supports sustainable economic growth and energy resilience across the region.”

The Ambassador of Japan to Egypt, Fumio Iwai, congratulated Hitachi Energy on its new Egypt office, emphasising it will serve as a pivotal hub for the company's continued growth across Africa.

He reiterated the Japanese Government's commitment to collaborating closely with the Egyptian government to further enhance the business environment for Japanese companies, including Hitachi and to deepen cooperation with partner nations like Sweden and Switzerland, aiming to contribute to the development of Egypt and Africa.

“It was a pleasure for me to attend the opening of Hitachi Energy’s new office in Cairo,” said Dag Juhlin Dannfelt, Ambassador of Sweden to Egypt. “We congratulate Hitachi Energy on this important milestone, which reflects confidence in Egypt’s energy sector and Sweden’s strong belief in innovation-driven partnerships. Hitachi Energy plays a leading role in delivering clean, secure and resilient energy solutions that support Egypt’s Vision 2030 and the region’s sustainable future.”

