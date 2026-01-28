Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi held a meeting with a high-level delegation from Technip Energies to explore the executive steps for establishing a joint company with the participation of Enppi and Petrojet, according to a statement.

Expected to be completed by the end of June 2026, the joint venture (JV) is expected to implement projects both within Egypt and abroad, Badawi noted.

He indicated that the alliance seeks to create a flexible entity capable of executing front-end engineering design (FEED) as well as construction projects with high efficiency and speed while maintaining the highest possible percentage of local components.

The minister affirmed that the partnership will enhance the added value of the petroleum sector and support Egypt's role as a regional energy hub by implementing high-quality projects.

For his part, Marco Villa, Chief Business Officer at Technip Energies, highlighted that the deal covers the transfer of advanced technology, achieving integration by leveraging the local assets of Enppi and Petrojet, and securing financial solutions through international credit agencies.

The new company will serve as a unified platform that deploys digital solutions and AI apps into project implementation, with a focus on training and preparing young generations to compete internationally, particularly in the Arab region and Africa.

It was agreed to select a pilot project in areas such as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), modern refining complexes, or styrene projects to prepare the JV’s launch.