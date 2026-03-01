​Britan's ⁠Defence ‌Ministry ​said ​on Sunday a Royal ​Air ⁠Force ​Typhoon ‌fighter ⁠jet ⁠operating ​from Qatar ‌took ⁠out an Iranian ‌drone heading towards ⁠Qatari territory. (Reporting ​by ​Gnaneshwar ‌Rajan ⁠in ​Bengaluru)

 