ABU DHABI: The Ministry of Defence has announced that specialised teams today responded to an incident resulting from the targeting of a warehouse at Al Salam naval base in Abu Dhabi by two Iranian drones, leading to a fire in two containers storing general materials, with no casualties reported.

The ministry strongly condemned the military targeting, describing it as a blatant act of aggression and a flagrant violation of national sovereignty and international law. It affirmed that the UAE reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, people and residents, in a manner that safeguards its sovereignty, security and stability and protects its national interests and capabilities.

The Ministry of Defence stressed that it remains fully prepared and ready to address any threats and is taking all necessary measures to decisively confront anything that seeks to undermine the country’s security and stability. It added that the safety of citizens, residents and visitors represents a top priority that cannot be compromised.