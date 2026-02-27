KUWAIT CITY: The 24‑carat gold price opened at KD 52.25 per gram, down from KD 52.46 recorded on Wednesday evening. Other categories of the precious metal also declined, with 22K at KD 48.37, 21K at KD 46.39, 18K at KD 39.77, and 14K at KD 31.02 per gram.

On the global front, spot gold traded lower at $5,198.52 per ounce, slipping 0.17 per cent as markets reacted to shifting economic signals. Silver likewise softened, trading at KD 27.58 per ounce, down about 1.2 per cent.

Despite the recent pullback, underlying support for both gold and silver remains intact amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and tariff disputes that continue to underpin safe‑haven demand.

Adding to market interest, JP Morgan has lifted its long‑term forecast for gold, now projecting prices could reach $4,500 per ounce over the medium term and maintaining a 2026 year‑end target of $6,300. The bank cited continued structural diversification into gold by institutional investors as a key driver, suggesting that the metal has significant upside potential in the years ahead.

