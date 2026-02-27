Gold prices held broadly steady on Friday, with investors digesting the previous day's U.S.-Iran nuclear talks, while the ​dollar, hovering near three-week ⁠highs, pressured the yellow metal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was steady at $5,187.39 per ounce ‌by 0146 GMT. Bullion hit a more than three-week high on Tuesday.

* U.S. gold futures for ​April delivery were up 0.2% at $5,204.10.

* The dollar held steady to hover near three-week highs, ​making dollar-denominated ​gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

* The number of Americans filing new applications for jobless benefits increased slightly last week, and the unemployment ⁠rate appeared to hold steady in February amid a stable labor market.

* Meanwhile, Federal Reserve chair nominee Kevin Warsh's path to out-of-the-gate interest rate cuts in alignment with President Donald Trump's expectations could be narrowing amid emerging bullishness about the U.S. ​economy, growing ‌CEO confidence in ⁠the outlook, and ⁠investors keying off a hawkish shift among the central bank's policymakers.

* Markets currently expect three 25-basis-point ​rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year, according ‌to CME's FedWatch Tool.

* Gold looks neutral in a ⁠range of $5,158 to $5,201 per ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said, adding that the bias might be toward the upside, it is supposed to travel to $5,243 or a much higher level.

* In Geneva, the U.S. and Iran made progress in talks over Tehran's nuclear program on Thursday, mediator Oman said, but hours of negotiation ended with no sign of a breakthrough that could avert potential U.S. strikes amid a massive military buildup.

* ‌Spot silver rose 0.6% to $88.81 per ounce, after climbing to ⁠a three-week high on Wednesday.

* Spot platinum added 0.6% ​to $2,286.53 per ounce, while palladium gained 0.5% to $1,794.13.

(Reporting by Ishaan Arora in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)