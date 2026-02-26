PHOTO
Saudi Arabia has issued a tender to purchase 655,000 metric tons of wheat, the Saudi state grains buying agency said on Thursday.
The delivery of the wheat is scheduled for the period from May through July, the General Food Security Authority said.
The deadline for the submission of price offers is February 27, European traders said.
Results were expected on March 2, they added. Traders said a total of 11 shipments were being sought, involving one vessel to Jazan port, three to Dammam, three to Yanbu and four to Jeddah.
A maximum 240,000 tons was sought for shipment to Jeddah between May 1 and July 15, 180,000 tons to Yanbu for arrival between May 15 and June 30, 180,000 tons to Dammam for arrival between May 1 and July 15, and 55,000 tons to Jazan for arrival between June 1-15, traders said.
Shipments to Jeddah, Dammam and Yanbu were all sought in 60,000 ton consignments, traders said.
It is possible that more than the 655,000 ton tender volume could be bought, they said. In its previous tender on January 19, the agency bought an estimated 907,000 tons of hard wheat.
