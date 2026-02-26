Saudi Arabia has issued ​a tender ⁠to purchase 655,000 metric tons of wheat, the ‌Saudi state grains buying agency said on Thursday.

The delivery of ​the wheat is scheduled for the period from May through ​July, the General ​Food Security Authority said.

The deadline for the submission of price offers is February ⁠27, European traders said.

Results were expected on March 2, they added. Traders said a total of 11 shipments were being sought, involving one vessel to Jazan port, ​three ‌to Dammam, ⁠three to Yanbu ⁠and four to Jeddah.

A maximum 240,000 tons was sought for ​shipment to Jeddah between May 1 ‌and July 15, 180,000 tons ⁠to Yanbu for arrival between May 15 and June 30, 180,000 tons to Dammam for arrival between May 1 and July 15, and 55,000 tons to Jazan for arrival between June 1-15, traders said.

Shipments to Jeddah, Dammam and Yanbu were all sought in 60,000 ton consignments, traders said.

It ‌is possible that more than the 655,000 ⁠ton tender volume could be bought, they ​said. In its previous tender on January 19, the agency bought an estimated 907,000 tons of hard ​wheat.

(Reporting by ‌Ahmed Elimam; Additional reporting by Michael Hogan ⁠in Hamburg; Editing by ​Louise Heavens, Alison Williams and Kate Mayberry)