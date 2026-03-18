Arab Finance: Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi attended the 2025 general assembly meeting of Engineering for the Petroleum and Process Industries (ENPPI) to approve the company’s financial results, as it continues to expand its international footprint, as per a statement.

The meeting brought together senior officials from the ministry, the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), and representatives from the Central Auditing Organization.

Badawi described ENPPI as a key national institution with advanced technical capabilities that enable it to execute large-scale engineering projects and operate as a general contractor in line with international standards.

He noted that the company’s work abroad reinforces Egypt’s position regionally and globally, highlighting its projects in Arab markets, particularly in the UAE, as well as its role in delivering the regasification vessel project in Egypt, which supports natural gas supply across sectors.

He directed the preparation of a five-year plan aligned with the ministry’s strategy to increase domestic oil and gas production and support Egypt’s ambition to become a regional energy hub.

This includes advancing projects such as linking Cypriot gas fields to Egypt, alongside a structured plan for international expansion that considers market diversity and project requirements.

For his part, ENPPI Chairman Khaled Ibrahim said the company continues to play a central role in major national projects, most notably the Assiut National Oil Processing Company (ANOPC), which has a production capacity of 2.8 million tons of diesel annually.

He added that ENPPI recorded contracts worth approximately $1.34 billion in 2025, with 97% attributed to international projects, reflecting the company’s expanding global presence and diversified revenue streams.

Among its completed projects is a nearly 500-kilometer pipeline for ADNOC Onshore, designed to enhance energy transmission efficiency and operational safety.

The company also secured a major contract in the UAE to implement a liquefied natural gas processing plant for ADNOC.

In Saudi Arabia, ENPPI is working with Aramco on several large-scale developments, including the construction of four of the world’s largest storage tanks under the C3/C4 project and expansions at the Ju'aymah terminal, which involved installing some of the largest pumps in the petroleum sector.

Ibrahim noted that ENPPI is targeting new markets, having qualified to compete for projects in Azerbaijan, Oman, Kuwait, Libya, Nigeria, and Angola.

The company has also been selected as one of four global firms to provide engineering services and project management oversight for Algeria’s Sonatrach.

He added that ENPPI has surpassed 130 million safe working hours without accidents, supported by digital transformation and artificial intelligence tools for risk analysis and operational efficiency.

As part of its sustainability strategy, the company is implementing a 10-megawatt solar power plant for Assiut Oil Refining Company to support emissions reduction efforts.

It has also advanced social responsibility initiatives, including the ENPPI School of Applied Technology, which began admitting students in 2015 to develop technical talent.

In governance and sustainability, ENPPI joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs), and participated in the Renew MENA initiative in collaboration with the World Bank Group.

These efforts contributed to improved global rankings, with ENPPI achieving its highest position on the ENR list of the world’s largest international contractors.

The company also won the MEED Award for Best Energy Project in Egypt 2025 for the North Safa offshore field development project for GUPCO and entered the MEED Projects rankings for the first time, ranking tenth among the top 20 Arab contractors in the GCC and tenth among the top 15 contracting companies in the UAE.