PARIS/HAMBURG: ​Saudi Arabia's ⁠main state buying agency, ‌the General Food Security Authority (GFSA) on Monday ​purchased around 794,000 metric tons ​wheat in an international ​tender, the GFSA said.

This was above the 655,000 ⁠tons sought in the tender.

It was bought in 13 consignments, the GFSA ​said ‌on X.

The wheat ⁠was ⁠bought for arrival in Saudi Arabia ​between May and ‌July, the agency ⁠said. No prices were initially given.

The consignments purchased involved five shipments to the port of Jeddah, five to Yanbu, two to Jazan and one to Duba.

In ‌its previous tender on January 19, ⁠the agency bought ​an estimated 907,000 tons of hard wheat. (Reporting by Michael ​Hogan ‌in Hamburg and Gus ⁠Trompiz in Paris, ​Editing by Bernadette Baum)