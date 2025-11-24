DUBAI/HAMBURG - Saudi Arabia's main state wheat buying agency, the General Food Security Authority (GFSA), said on Monday it has purchased 300,000 metric tons of wheat in a tender.

The purchase involved hard wheat with 12.5% protein content for arrival in Saudi Arabia in February and April 2026, the agency said.

Origins offered were the European Union, Black Sea region, North America, South America and Australia with the sellers having the option of selecting the origin supplied, GFSA Governor Ahmad Al-Fares said in a statement.

The GFSA said the following purchases were made all in dollars a ton cost and freight (C&F) included with the trading houses making sales and the port and arrival period in Saudi Arabia:

- 60,000 tons from Cargill at $258.21 C&F (March 1 - 15).

- 60,000 tons from Solaris at $259.74 C&F (March1 - 15).

Yanbu port

- 60,000 tons from Cargill at $257.96 C&F (March 1 - 15)

- 60,000 tons from Cofco at $259.49 C&F (March 1 - 15)

- 60,000 tons from Cargill at $258.88 C&F (April 1 - 15)

In its last reported international purchase tender on October 6, Saudi Arabia bought 455,000 tons of wheat.

The GFSA said on October 13 it had also purchased around 500,000 tons of wheat from

Saudi investors abroad, reducing requirements in international tenders.

