Air Arabia started its new service to Warsaw Modlin Airport.

The inaugural service departed Sharjah International Airport on 20th December 2025 and was welcomed upon arrival with a special ceremony at Warsaw Modlin Airport attended by senior representatives from Air Arabia and the airport.

The launch of Warsaw Modlin complements the airline’s existing daily service to Warsaw Chopin Airport, enabling seamless access from Sharjah to both major airports in the Polish capital.

In addition, Air Arabia also operates 10 non-stop flights per week between Sharjah and Krakow. With all three routes now in operation, Air Arabia offers 24 weekly flights connecting the UAE and Poland.

Commenting on the start of service, Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said, “Our growing footprint in Poland reflects our long-term commitment to strengthening connectivity with key European markets. By serving both Warsaw airports and the city of Krakow, we are offering travellers more choice, convenience, and reliable value-driven options between the UAE and Poland. This expansion underscores our mission to enable affordable travel while supporting tourism, business, and cultural exchange between the two nations.”

Jacek Kowalski, President of the Management Board of Warsaw Airport, “The launch of daily Air Arabia flights to Sharjah marks an important step in the development of our route network. Passengers from the Mazovia region and northern Poland gain convenient access to one of the most dynamic regions of the Middle East. Our cooperation with Air Arabia confirms the growing attractiveness of Warsaw/Modlin Airport for international carriers.”