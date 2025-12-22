Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi held an extended meeting with the heads and representatives of several international oil companies operating in Egypt to discuss a new five-year plan for oil and natural gas exploration and production, according to a statement from the Ministry of Petroleum.

During the discussions, Badawi said the five-year plan is primarily focused on achieving self-sufficiency in crude oil, while continuing efforts to increase natural gas production.

He noted that strategic cooperation with international partners has played a key role in stopping the decline in gas output and supporting a gradual recovery in production, which has reached a total of 4.2 billion cubic feet of gas per day.

The minister also highlighted plans to expand value-added industries, including petrochemicals and fertilizers, alongside liquefied natural gas exports, while working to reduce pressure on the import bill.

He explained that this approach depends on sustaining growth in gas production until domestic self-sufficiency is achieved, allowing for surplus volumes to be directed toward economically viable activities.

Badawi stressed that meeting these targets requires the introduction of new investment systems and incentives, as well as the adoption of advanced drilling and production technologies.

The meeting reviewed the five-year objectives for exploration and production, measures aimed at improving the investment climate, progress made in addressing natural production decline and stabilizing daily output levels, and the technical methodologies applied in cooperation with sector partners to support production growth.