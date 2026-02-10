Egypt has directed international oil companies ‍to ‍double production by 2030, Energean International

CEO ​Nicolas Katcharov told Reuters on Tuesday, saying existing ⁠contracts must be revised to spur ⁠new investment.

Katcharov said ‌the low gas prices that supported earlier development phases had "expired", making ⁠it necessary to update terms to encourage companies to deploy capital and boost production at brownfield sites.

"I can’t ⁠tell the exact ​price, but there is a huge gap between domestic gas ‍prices and imported gas prices," he ​said..

He said Energean had been owed more than $200 million by Egypt and had recently received $80 million, adding that the firm remained confident in pledges by the petroleum minister to clear remaining arrears.

Katcharov also said gas flows from Israel to Egypt ⁠had risen, with the pipeline ‌now operating at full capacity.

The petroleum ministry did not immediately respond ‌to ⁠a request for comment.

