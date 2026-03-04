Russia has diverted its naphtha cargoes from Oman amid the Middle East crisis as it looks for new ​buyers, traders said ⁠and LSEG data showed, with at least one tanker now heading ‌for Singapore.

Iran's strikes on Gulf countries in retaliation for Israeli and U.S. strikes against it ​have disrupted energy production and shipping, including naphtha loadings and discharges.

Since the European Union’s full embargo ​on Russian ​oil products took effect in February 2023, most Russian naphtha has been directed to the Middle East and Asia. Middle Eastern countries are also ⁠the top supplier to Asia with the recent disruption forcing Asia's naphtha margin to four-year highs, while at least one South Korean naphtha cracker operator was considering declaring force majeure and another has cut its operating rate by around a ​fifth.

The Liberia-flagged ‌tanker, Amfitrion, which ⁠loaded in February in ⁠the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk destined for Oman, last week halted navigation ​near the Gulf of Masira and on Tuesday turned for ‌Singapore, according to LSEG data. Five middle-sized tankers ⁠carrying a total 180,000 metric tons of naphtha in January departed Russian ports for an offshore STS (ship-to-ship) berth near Oman's Shinas, shipping data showed. The final destination of these cargoes remains unknown.

According to data from LSEG and traders, Russia also sent two cargoes to Oman's Sohar in November-December, carrying a total of 190,000 tons of naphtha as its other markets dried up. India and Taiwan were among the main Asian buyers of Russian naphtha, but recent U.S. ‌sanctions have prompted both countries to pull back.

Exports to Venezuela ⁠have also fallen to zero this year after U.S. ​President Donald Trump in December ordered a blockade on all sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving the Latin American country.

Though Asian buyers face naphtha shortages, Western sanctions could ​force traders ‌to shun Russian cargoes. The long navigation from Russia's Baltic ⁠ports to Asia also prevents ​prompt shipments, market sources said.

